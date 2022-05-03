Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,599.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

