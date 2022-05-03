Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 899,400 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 3.72% of Modine Manufacturing worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1,937.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of MOD stock remained flat at $$8.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $424.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.42. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

