Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 317.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 214,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 77,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

