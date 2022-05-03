Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 2,300 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,495. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.00. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

