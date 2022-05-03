Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 100,000 Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,271. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

