ParkinGo Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $3.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,532.90 or 1.00073654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001494 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.