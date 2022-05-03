Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS PSYTF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

