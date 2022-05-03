Peony Price Reaches $0.19 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $360,747.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018356 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 218,288,945 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

