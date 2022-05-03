Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

