PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.86. 1,341,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.83. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

