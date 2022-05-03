PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PKI traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.86. 1,341,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

