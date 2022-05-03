Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Increased to €169.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €157.00 ($165.26) to €169.00 ($177.89) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($257.89) to €256.00 ($269.47) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($245.26) to €243.00 ($255.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($226.32) to €217.00 ($228.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.20.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.