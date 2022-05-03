Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. 33,562,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,953,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

