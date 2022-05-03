Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 783 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,390. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

