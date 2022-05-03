Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Up 47.7% in April

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

