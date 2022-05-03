PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PDI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,068. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 46.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 157,628 shares in the last quarter.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
