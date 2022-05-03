PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PDI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,068. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 46.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 157,628 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.