Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,988 shares of company stock worth $1,657,088 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

