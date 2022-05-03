Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $38.63 on Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $772,504.17 and approximately $5,645.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.63 or 0.00100352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

