Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pool by 25.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Pool stock opened at $412.08 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $399.37 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.73. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

