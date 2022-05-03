Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$115.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$115.00 price objective on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PD. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.83.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD opened at C$80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$30.45 and a 52 week high of C$107.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.94.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.