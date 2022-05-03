Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Shares Down 5.9%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

