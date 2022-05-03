Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$144.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.00.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.50. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$100.41 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.13.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 83.55%.

About Premium Brands (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.