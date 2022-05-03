Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. bought 3,190 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and sold 538 shares worth $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

