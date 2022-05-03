ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

