Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,590 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($19.86) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,475 ($18.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.00) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.91 ($21.19).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.77 billion and a PE ratio of -16.67. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 967.40 ($12.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($19.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,076.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,241.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

In other news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.34) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($89,987.61). Also, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.08), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($194,595.80).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

