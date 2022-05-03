Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 603,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,193. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulmonx by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pulmonx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pulmonx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.