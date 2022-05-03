PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $56.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

