Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $284.40 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00220586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 180.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038903 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00450111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,662.66 or 1.86528371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

