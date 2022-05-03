Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

QTWO stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 867,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

