QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $401,618.01 and approximately $52,363.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00221362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 183.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,921.84 or 1.84042483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

