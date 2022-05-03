Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Down 7.9%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Raia Drogasil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

