Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,545 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $243.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.44 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

