Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

WTFC opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

