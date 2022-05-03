Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.37 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,575 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.