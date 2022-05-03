Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,958 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,753. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

