Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 284,197 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,446.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

