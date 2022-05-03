Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 8th Largest Position

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,055 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 4.4% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. 5,611,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

