Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
