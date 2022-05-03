Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.04.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $3.63 on Friday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

