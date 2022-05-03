Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.38.

TSE REAL opened at C$4.67 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.83. The firm has a market cap of C$365.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.69.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

