Red Rock Resources (RRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of RRR stock remained flat at $GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday. 2,241,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,683. Red Rock Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.
About Red Rock Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.