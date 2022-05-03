Red Rock Resources (RRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of RRR stock remained flat at $GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday. 2,241,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,683. Red Rock Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

