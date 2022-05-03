Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.87 million.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE REG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 1,109,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98. Regency Centers has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

