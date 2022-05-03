Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given New €16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repsol from €14.70 ($15.47) to €15.50 ($16.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Repsol from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.50 ($15.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

REPYY stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

