Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,331.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,630.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,764.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,306.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

