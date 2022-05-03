Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 850,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

