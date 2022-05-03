Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. 850,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

