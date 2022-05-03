Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,747 shares during the period. Resources Connection comprises about 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.37% of Resources Connection worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 42.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

RGP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,417. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $565.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,315 shares of company stock worth $652,968. 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

