Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 0.9% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.08. 2,508,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,245. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

