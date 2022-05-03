Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,902,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,373,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

