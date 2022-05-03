Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$28.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.35.

Shares of VET opened at C$24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.0999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

